close_game
close_game
News / World News / Want to go a step further than my family for change: Prince William

Want to go a step further than my family for change: Prince William

ByMallika Soni
Nov 08, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Prince William said he wanted to focus on is the homelessness sector, adding that he wanted to help build homes and deliver mental health support.

Prince William said he wants to “go a step further” than his family and bring real change to the causes that he passionately supports. Speaking to journalists on the last day of his visit to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize awards, the Prince of Wales praised the royal family’s work “spotlighting” causes, but said he wanted to do more than just be a patron.

Royal Family: Britain's Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, visits Windsor Nature Park in Singapore.(AFP)
Royal Family: Britain's Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, visits Windsor Nature Park in Singapore.(AFP)

He said he wanted to focus on is the homelessness sector, adding that he wanted to help build homes and deliver mental health support, education and employment opportunities.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots - I want to go a step further - I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it,” he said.

Read more: King Charles sets out Rishi Sunak's plans: ‘Changing UK for the better'

“So I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership. That’s what I’m trying to find my way in, is I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further – I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it," he asserted.

“And so it’s all about progressing, helping and advancing particular social causes that need to be given more support. I’ve been in the homelessness sector for a long time now, and so rather than just being patron I want to do more, I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need," the prince said, adding, “So it’s all these wraparound services, it’s kind of going deeper and longer, than it is the case of just having loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on. It’s more about: how do I show my intent more? How do we do more for you? And give you a better, better future.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out