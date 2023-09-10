Queen Elizabeth was ‘closer’ to this child of Prince William and Kate as…

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte were “mutually close”, as per a body language expert who said that their bond wasn’t identical to the late monarch’s “special” relationship with Charlotte’s older brother, Prince George. The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Charlotte, looked “close” to her great-grandmother, body language expert Judi James said. Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth often looked at her happiest when surrounded by her great-grandchildren. Even in more formal poses, she appears relaxed and quietly playful. Her bonds with all of them appear typically doting, although we have been shown some moments that look especially intimate,” the expert said.

Princess Charlotte was “often seen close to the queen looking happy and relaxed, suggesting a mutually close relationship. On one occasion, Charlotte sat on the queen’s lap for one formal portrait. When that position was taken by her younger brother [Prince] Louis for the next formal shot, it was still Charlotte sitting close, between the queen and Prince Philip, raising one hand in the air to suggest she was totally relaxed and totally uninhibited in their company," the expert added.

Talking about George's relationship with the late monarch, the expert said, “Like her relationship with [King] Charles and William, there is always the sense of something very special in the queen’s bonding with George that is based on empathy and destiny. The queen knows more than anyone what is in store for her heirs, and her bonds with George, who featured in that all-important photo with his father, grandfather, and great-grandmother to define the line of accession, already show signs of a shared sense of duty alongside the more usual signals of a very loving great-granny.”

