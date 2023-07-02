Royal reunion! Harry and William come together in Diana Award ceremony but don't meet face-to-face. Here's why

In a virtual gathering that aimed to honor their beloved late mother's philanthropic endeavors, Prince Harry and Prince William recently came together for the Diana Award ceremony. However, due to the circumstances, the brothers did not have an opportunity to meet face-to-face. Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry.(AP)

The event commenced with a prerecorded message from Prince William, who extended his congratulations to the winners and emphasized the remarkable ability of young people to instigate meaningful change. He underscored the importance of organizations like The Diana Award, echoing his mother's belief in investing in the younger generation and equipping them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, played an active role in the ceremony by interviewing a recipient of the 2021 Diana and Legacy Award and introducing some of the winners. He reflected on the profound belief that his mother held in the transformative power of young people, emphasizing their capacity to challenge societal norms and foster inclusivity and compassion. Harry expressed his pride in continuing Diana's legacy and acknowledged her lasting inspiration in navigating the complexities of the present world.

Prior to this event, Harry participated alongside Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo in a meeting with young individuals in Los Angeles. This marked the first time the charity's Conversation for Change meeting had taken place outside the U.K., according to People magazine.

The two brothers last encountered each other in person at the coronation of King Charles III. While Harry attended alone, Meghan Markle remained in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Notably, there was no interaction between Harry and William during the coronation, and the Duke of Sussex promptly returned to California, choosing to forgo post-coronation festivities, including the concert at Windsor Castle.

They were brought together amidst sorrow last year when their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away. During that time, Harry and William, alongside Markle and Kate Middleton, appeared united as a foursome at Windsor Castle, providing solace to those mourning the loss.

Despite their once close bond, the relationship between the brothers has been strained for some time. Harry has been candid about this in his memoir, "Spare," and in the Netflix docuseries he created with Markle, "Harry & Meghan." Harry even alleged that William had once grabbed and knocked him down during an argument, with William allegedly using derogatory terms to describe Markle soon after their marriage.

In a January interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry admitted that he hadn't spoken to either William or his father in quite some time. Nevertheless, he expressed hope for finding peace in their relationships in the future.

The image of the two young princes walking side by side behind Diana's coffin in 1997, after her tragic car accident when they were just 15 and 12 years old, is etched in the collective memory. The recent participation of Harry and William in speaking about their late mother's legacy evokes poignant emotions tied to that heartbreaking period.

According to Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo, both Harry and William remain dedicated to supporting the Diana Award and following in their mother's footsteps. Ojo expressed gratitude for their ongoing involvement and emphasized their understanding of the passion young people possess for effecting social change.

