Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4% amid Ukraine war: Report

Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4% amid Ukraine war: Report

Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:57 PM IST

Gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to national statistics agency, Rosstat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Russia's economy has entered a recession as gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to first estimates published Wednesday by the national statistics agency, Rosstat.

The drop follows a similar four percent contraction in the second quarter, as Western sanctions pummel Russia's economy following Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

russia recession
