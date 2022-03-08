Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: At least 27 killed in Kharkiv in last 24 hrs

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Russia-Ukraine crisis highlights: As the Ukraine crisis deepened on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour.

Zelensky said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and energy on Tuesday in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said Tuesday at the White House.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said Russian military actions have killed 38 children and wounded more than 70 since the start of the invasion. Overall, at least 400 civilians have been killed, the ministry said Tuesday as per news agency AP. It was not possible to verify the figures.

As the war entered its 13th day, food, water, heat and medicine have grown increasingly scarce in multiple cities facing electricity outages. Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, has already sent 2 million people fleeing to other countries and the number will be increasing rapidly, the head of the United Nations' refugee agency said on Tuesday.

