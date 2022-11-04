Video: Unpaid soldiers protest against Vladimir Putin's mobilisation

More than 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a protest, saying that they have not been paid since being mobilized, a report said. The men staged a protest in Ulyanovsk, reported Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia.

The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money. Since, they did not get the money, they stopped fighting.

Read more: Russia's possible retreat in southern Ukraine, Kyiv calls ‘trap’: Top updates

"They are sent to war for a penny," a video posted by the outlet said adding that they had been "deceived".

The soldiers also said that Russian officials were stopping them from meeting relatives and declined providing them leave.

Watch video here:

Russian mobiks are demanding the "promised" one-off payment of 300,00 roubles, which the military rep says was never actually promised to them 😂 They yell that the deputies should go fight themselves in this case. pic.twitter.com/df96pfvUfM — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 2, 2022

On Friday, a Russian official signaled retreat in Southern Ukraine even though Moscow had earlier denied its forces were planning to withdraw from the area. Kyiv said they remained cautious suggesting that Russia could be setting a trap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON