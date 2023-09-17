News / World News / Russia says it hit armoured vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia says it hit armoured vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Reuters |
Sep 17, 2023 06:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said that Russia had hit the building of a "civilian enterprise" in Kharkiv.

Russia has carried out a missile strike on a plant in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv where armoured vehicles for Ukraine's military are repaired, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv.(AFP)

The ministry did not say when the strike had taken place or provide any other details.

Read more: Russia vs Ukraine on genocide claims in UN's highest court: All you need to know

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said on Sunday that Russia had hit the building of a "civilian enterprise" in Kharkiv with four S300 missiles. The Kharkiv regional administration did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, had a population of more than 1.4 million before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Parts of the city lie less than 20 miles (32 km) from the Russian border.

Its northern suburbs were scarred by fighting earlier in the conflict.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out