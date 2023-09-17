Russia says it hit armoured vehicle repair plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia has carried out a missile strike on a plant in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv where armoured vehicles for Ukraine's military are repaired, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles launched from Russia's Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv.(AFP)

The ministry did not say when the strike had taken place or provide any other details.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said on Sunday that Russia had hit the building of a "civilian enterprise" in Kharkiv with four S300 missiles. The Kharkiv regional administration did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, had a population of more than 1.4 million before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Parts of the city lie less than 20 miles (32 km) from the Russian border.

Its northern suburbs were scarred by fighting earlier in the conflict.

