Russian state media calls for 'hurting' US, UK with direct deterrence

Russian state media called for attacks on the United States and United Kingdom territories, according to Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the minister internal affairs of Ukraine.

Sharing a clip of a Russian state media analyst recently, Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter, "It does not hurt the United States that we are killing their mercenaries in Ukraine. It does not hurt that we are killing their troops that they have withdrawn into the reserves in Ukraine. We need to start hurting the United States and the United Kingdom on or near United States territory and on British territory this is obvious."

Read more: ‘Testing testing seeing…’: Kanye West returns to Twitter, Elon Musk welcomes him

Anton Gerashchenko told Newsweek, "I think that in response to each of these claims the US should impose new sanctions on Russia and give more weapons to Ukraine. Then the issue will resolve itself."

"We need to start hurting United States and Great Britain, it's obvious".



All terrorists can come up with are more threats of terror. pic.twitter.com/cVhT6ZNX4r — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 19, 2022

Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the newly liberated city of Kherson this week and took part in a ceremony of hoisting the Ukrainian flag over the central square.

"This is a great pleasure for my heart and soul. I want to thank you for who you are and for returning Ukraine to the Kherson region. We are returning our Armed Forces, our state, our flag," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON