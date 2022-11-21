Home / World News / Russian state media calls for 'hurting' US, UK with direct deterrence

Russian state media calls for 'hurting' US, UK with direct deterrence

world news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter, “It does not hurt the United States that we are killing their mercenaries in Ukraine.”

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar on a front line.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar on a front line.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russian state media called for attacks on the United States and United Kingdom territories, according to Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the minister internal affairs of Ukraine.

Sharing a clip of a Russian state media analyst recently, Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter, "It does not hurt the United States that we are killing their mercenaries in Ukraine. It does not hurt that we are killing their troops that they have withdrawn into the reserves in Ukraine. We need to start hurting the United States and the United Kingdom on or near United States territory and on British territory this is obvious."

Read more: ‘Testing testing seeing…’: Kanye West returns to Twitter, Elon Musk welcomes him

Anton Gerashchenko told Newsweek, "I think that in response to each of these claims the US should impose new sanctions on Russia and give more weapons to Ukraine. Then the issue will resolve itself."

Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the newly liberated city of Kherson this week and took part in a ceremony of hoisting the Ukrainian flag over the central square.

"This is a great pleasure for my heart and soul. I want to thank you for who you are and for returning Ukraine to the Kherson region. We are returning our Armed Forces, our state, our flag," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out