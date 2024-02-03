 3 people injured in knife attack at Paris railway station, suspect arrested | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / 3 people injured in knife attack at major Paris railway station, suspect arrested

3 people injured in knife attack at major Paris railway station, suspect arrested

AFP |
Feb 03, 2024 02:18 PM IST

The motives behind the attack by the detained man were unclear, police said.

Three people were injured Saturday in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

Several people were injured Saturday in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that the suspected attacker had been arrested.(AFP)

The detained man, whose nationality was not revealed, went on a stabbing spree at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) at the station, which serves domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.

One person suffered serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded, police said.

"The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack," a police source said. "He presented the police an Italian driving licence".

The area between halls one and three were temporarily inaccessible, rail operator SNCF said on X, formerly Twitter.

