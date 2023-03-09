South Korean man locks up, starves 1,000 dogs to death in house: Report

A South Korean man suspected of animal abuse is under scanner after over a 1,000 dogs were found dead in his house in the country’s north west province. The bizarre case has come to light following a complaint that was filed by a local, who stumbled upon the man’s house while looking for their dog in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi province, Hong-Kong based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The suspect, in his 60s, reportedly recovered abandoned dogs and starved them to death; however, the animal rights activists have alleged that he was paid by dog farmers to dispose of them, once they turned commercially unprofitable.

A member of animal rights group Care said that the accused was paid by dog breeders 10,000 won (US$7.70) for each dog to "take care of them”. The member further alleged the man locked up and starved these dogs to death since 2020, the report added.

Also Read: Love pets? Here are 5 ways to help the stray animals in your community

Painful visuals of dead dogs surfaced showing dead dogs in cages, sacks and rubber boxes in the man’s house’s yard. The Care members who also reached the crime spot, revealed that decayed carcasses created a layer on the ground, topped by more bodies to make further rows and so on. They also revealed the surviving dogs were suffering from skin diseases and malnutrition.

Four rescued dogs were undergoing treatment of which two are very critical. In South Korea there has been a multifold rise in animal abuse cases in just a decade. The cases have gone up to 914 in 2019 from 69 in 2010 the SCMP’s report further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON