Home / World News / South Korean man locks up, starves 1,000 dogs to death in house: Report

South Korean man locks up, starves 1,000 dogs to death in house: Report

world news
Published on Mar 09, 2023 08:35 AM IST

The suspect, in his 60s, reportedly recovered abandoned dogs and starved them to death; however, the animal rights activists have alleged that he was paid by dog farmers to dispose of them, once they turned commercially unprofitable.

As per the report, the cases of animal abuse in South Korea have gone up to 914 in 2019 from 69 in 2010.(Representational image)
As per the report, the cases of animal abuse in South Korea have gone up to 914 in 2019 from 69 in 2010.(Representational image)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A South Korean man suspected of animal abuse is under scanner after over a 1,000 dogs were found dead in his house in the country’s north west province. The bizarre case has come to light following a complaint that was filed by a local, who stumbled upon the man’s house while looking for their dog in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi province, Hong-Kong based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The suspect, in his 60s, reportedly recovered abandoned dogs and starved them to death; however, the animal rights activists have alleged that he was paid by dog farmers to dispose of them, once they turned commercially unprofitable.

A member of animal rights group Care said that the accused was paid by dog breeders 10,000 won (US$7.70) for each dog to "take care of them”. The member further alleged the man locked up and starved these dogs to death since 2020, the report added.

Also Read: Love pets? Here are 5 ways to help the stray animals in your community

Painful visuals of dead dogs surfaced showing dead dogs in cages, sacks and rubber boxes in the man’s house’s yard. The Care members who also reached the crime spot, revealed that decayed carcasses created a layer on the ground, topped by more bodies to make further rows and so on. They also revealed the surviving dogs were suffering from skin diseases and malnutrition.

Four rescued dogs were undergoing treatment of which two are very critical. In South Korea there has been a multifold rise in animal abuse cases in just a decade. The cases have gone up to 914 in 2019 from 69 in 2010 the SCMP’s report further said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
south korea crime
south korea crime
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out