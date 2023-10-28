News / World News / Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized Gaza aid groups, says Elon Musk

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Musk was responding to a post on X on the cutting off of internet connectivity in strife-torn Gaza.

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized Gaza aid groups, Elon Musk said on Saturday. He was issuing a response to US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely known as AOC, who inquired how anyone could justify "such an action" following the disruption of communications and the internet in the Gaza Strip last night.

Elon Musk(REUTERS)
"Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered," AOC said in a post on X. "I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice," he added.

Responding to her, Musk said, "Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza."

Starlink, created by SpaceX, Musk's aerospace company, is a satellite network designed to offer affordable internet access to isolated areas. Each Starlink satellite has an estimated lifespan of around five years, and SpaceX's ultimate goal is to deploy up to 42,000 satellites as part of this ambitious mega-constellation project.

Internet connectivity was completely cut off across Gaza Strip on Friday amid intense bombardment of the area by the Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that the "interruption impacts the primary emergency number 101 and obstructs the prompt arrival of ambulances to assist the injured" during the continuing airstrikes.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

