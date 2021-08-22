Taliban 'mock' US by copying famous WWII photo of troops raising flag at Iwo Jima

The Taliban have now appeared to mock the United States by 'recreating' what seems like the famous World War II photo of US Marines raising the flag on the island of Iwo Jima. The hardline Islamist group, which has now taken control of the state apparatus in Afghanistan, wasted no time in wake of the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from the country, quickly assimilating the US-made array of weaponry into its own ranks.

The Taliban dressed up in American military gear we left behind when we fled the country and staged their own mock Iwo Jima photo. pic.twitter.com/Akr2fQTnvq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 21, 2021

In a renewed propaganda push, the Taliban are attempting to solidify their control in Afghanistan by releasing a series of footage that show the insurgents inspecting long lines of vehicles and opening crates of new firearms, communications gear, and even military drones. The group has also released propaganda videos their fighters wearing stolen US-made military gear, including assault rifles and sophisticated tactical radio. The video, with a musical soundtrack, was aired on propaganda channels affiliated with the Taliban and said they have deployed soldiers from the “the Badri 313 Brigade” to guard locations in Kabul.

This Badri 313 Battalion, a little-known elite unit within the ranks of the Taliban, has now reportedly 'recreated' one of the most important and recognisable images from World War II - Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.

Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press.

Badri 313 Battalion members of the Taliban hoisting a Taliban flag. (Photo via social media)

As can be seen from the photos, the Badri 313 unit has its fighters donned in US-made tactical gear, complete with night-vision goggles, camouflage, and combat equipment, to simulate the iconic World War II photograph. The Badri 313 unit is reportedly named after the Battle of Badr 1,400 years ago when Prophet Mohammed defeated the enemy with just 313 men.

The original Iwo Jima photograph was clicked by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press on February 23, 1945. It shows six United States Marines raising the US flag atop Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in the final stages of the Pacific War. It was the only photograph to win the Pulitzer Prize for Photography in the same year as its publication and was later used for the construction of the Marine Corps War Memorial in 1954, which was dedicated to honouring all Marines who died in service since 1775.