News / World News / US News / Temporary port for Gaza aid to take 'several weeks': US

Temporary port for Gaza aid to take 'several weeks': US

Reuters |
Mar 09, 2024 01:43 AM IST

The process may involve 1,000 U.S. forces, but U.S. troops will not be put on the ground, the Pentagon said.

A temporary port that the United States is seeking to build to speed up aid to Gaza will take "several weeks" in planning and execution, a Pentagon spokesperson told reporters on Friday, adding that the U.S. eventually aimed to provide 2 million meals to Gazans daily.

Washington was working through the details with partner nations in the Middle East.(AP)
ashington was working through the details with partner nations in the Middle East.(AP)

The process may involve 1,000 U.S. forces, but U.S. troops will not be put on the ground, the Pentagon said. It said Washington was working through the details with partner nations in the Middle East.

