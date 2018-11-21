Today in New Delhi, India
‘Thank you, but let’s go lower’, says Donald Trump as Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices -- a day after pledging the US would remain a “steadfast partner” of the kingdom despite the murder of a prominent journalist

world Updated: Nov 21, 2018 18:54 IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices -- a day after pledging the US would remain a “steadfast partner” of the kingdom despite the murder of a prominent journalist.

“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82,” he tweeted.

“Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!”

