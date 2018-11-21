‘Thank you, but let’s go lower’, says Donald Trump as Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices -- a day after pledging the US would remain a “steadfast partner” of the kingdom despite the murder of a prominent journalist.
“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82,” he tweeted.
“Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!”
