‘Thank you, but let’s go lower’, says Donald Trump as Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices -- a day after pledging the US would remain a “steadfast partner” of the kingdom despite the murder of a prominent journalist.

“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82,” he tweeted.

“Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!”

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 18:43 IST