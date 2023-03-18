Donald Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday, asks supporters to protest

Former President Donald Trump said he’s bracing to be arrested on March 21 in a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, citing unspecified leaks in the investigation, and called for protest to “take our nation back.” Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Trump paired his comments in an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday with a renewed verbal attack on investigators, who he said are pursuing a “fairytale” that has been debunked.

Also read: Donald Trump posts on Facebook for first time since 2021 after ban ends: 'I am back'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is conducting a grand jury investigation of a hush-money payment Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public before the 2016 election about an alleged decade-old sexual encounter.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Bragg’s investigation “a political witch hunt.”