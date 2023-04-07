Home / World News / Two British sisters killed in West Bank shooting attack

Two British sisters killed in West Bank shooting attack

Apr 07, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Two British sisters killed in West Bank shooting attack, Reuters reported citing United Kingdom's broadcaster Sky News.

Two Israeli sisters were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

Israeli forces and emergency personnel gather near the Hamra junction, in the northern part of the Jordan valley in the occupied West Bank, following a shooting attack on Friday.(AFP)
The attack took place with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders.

Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported collision between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw the Israeli car, with three people in it, had been shot up.

Two sisters, aged 16 and 20, died and their mother sustained serious wounds, officials said.

The sisters were also British citizens, according to Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. It called for all parties to de-escalate tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visiting the scene, said: "Vile and heartless terrorists murdered two young sisters."

"Our forces are operating in the field in hot pursuit of the terrorists. It is only a matter of time, and not much time, that we will hold them accountable," he said.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas praised the attack, but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

prime minister violence collision terrorists hamas military benjamin netanyahu gaza jerusalem israel west bank
