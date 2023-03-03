Home / World News / UK ministers joked about locking up travelers during Covid, leaked messages show

UK ministers joked about locking up travelers during Covid, leaked messages show

world news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:55 PM IST

UK Ministers' Leaked Messages: Following this, Simon Case asked how many people had been "locked up" in hotels the previous day.

UK Ministers' Leaked Messages: UK's then Health Secretary Matt Hancock is seen. (Reuters)
UK Ministers' Leaked Messages: UK's then Health Secretary Matt Hancock is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

UK ministers and senior officials joked about locking up travelers arriving in the country in quarantine hotels during Covid pandemic, leaked messages revealed. In one exchange with UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in February 2021, the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock said they were "giving big families all the big suites and putting pop stars in the box rooms".

“I just want to see some of the faces of people coming out of first class into a Premier Inn shoe box,” Simon Case replied. Following this, Simon Case asked how many people had been "locked up" in hotels the previous day.

The messages were published by The Daily Telegraph in which Matt Hancock responded, "None. But 149 chose to enter the country and are now in Quarantine Hotels due to their own free will!" to which Simon Case replied: "Hilarious."

Read more: Controversial King Charles? Why big celebs don't want to perform at coronation

The messages also suggested Matt Hancock wanted to "get heavy with the police" over the enforcement of lockdown rules. On the leaked messages, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “These messages reveal the arrogance and shameful lack of respect that Conservative ministers showed to the public and to the police who they were expecting to do an extremely complex job in difficult circumstances."

“At the same time as they were flagrantly breaking the law themselves with their lockdown parties, they were demanding stronger enforcement by the police on everyone else and joking at the public and police’s expense,” Yvette Cooper added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
matt hancock
matt hancock
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out