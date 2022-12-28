Home / World News / Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions

Ukraine issues air raid alerts in across regions

world news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 03:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian service member is seen at a position near the border with Belarus.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian service member is seen at a position near the border with Belarus.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine's regions on Wednesday, officials said.

Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out