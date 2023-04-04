Home / World News / ‘Unexpected event’: China denies spying with balloon over US

‘Unexpected event’: China denies spying with balloon over US

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 02:09 PM IST

China denies collecting real-time data from the unmanned airship that flew over US territory, calling it an isolated event and rejects distortion.

China has made it clear that the unmanned civilian airship that flew over U.S. terriory was an unexpected and isolated event, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"China rejects distortion and hyping up of this incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.(Twitter)
"China rejects distortion and hyping up of this incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.(Twitter)

"China rejects distortion and hyping up of this incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing when answering a question on the Pentagon saying that it could not confirm China collected real-time data from the balloon earlier this year.

