US Congressman Burgess Owens on 'real men': 'They know how to use a gun just as they do an iPhone'

Congressman Burgess Owens also lashed out at the Pfizer and BioNTech’s plan to test coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine on children. He said that real men do not stand silent as their kids are being used as guinea pigs.
File photo of US Congressman Burgess Owens.
Published on Dec 22, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An American politician described how “real men” take care of the business when there is a need. Burgess Owens, the Congressman from Utah's Fourth Congressional District, was speaking at Turning Point USA’s America First in Phoenix.

He asked the women to keep their standards high so that real men “strive to achieve your respect”.

“When evil steps up to the doorstep, a real man does not get on his knees and beg for mercy with a wife and kids. Just like he knows how to use an iPhone, he knows how to use a gun,” the Republican said in his remarks on Sunday, telling women how to recognise “real men”. “He shows up and takes care of business.”

“He’s determined to never, never allow his wife and kids to look at him as a whiner, weenie and wimp,” the Congressman said drawing applause and cheers from the crowd.

He also lashed out at the Pfizer and BioNTech’s plan to test coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine on children.

“Real men do not stand silent as their kids are being used as guinea pigs. Pfizer and BioNTech is testing a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on children aged six months to under five years,” Owens said. “A father who allows that is a coward who lets little babies get the vaccine.”

The remarks were made amid a surge in Covid-19 infection in the United States as the Omicron variant wreaks havoc. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday appealed to all Americans to get vaccinated to fight the Omicron variant sweeping the world days before the second Christmas of the pandemic.

"If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said at the White House, where he unveiled plans to buy 500 million rapid Covid-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them starting in January.

Omicron infections are multiplying across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster cases at a military base has grown to at least 180.

It is now the dominant strain in the US, accounting for 73 per cent of all new cases, up from less than 1 per cent at the beginning of the month.

