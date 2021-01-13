US issues final wage rules for H-1B, green card holders to prevent 'abuses'
The US department of labour (DOL) on Tuesday announced final wages rule in its last-minute attempt to push the so-called protectionist policy of the Trump administration. The department said that the US employers, seeking H-1B, H-1B1 or E-3 visas for foreign workers, must attest that they will pay non-immigrant workers the higher of the prevailing wage or the actual wage paid to other employees with similar experience and qualifications.
The final wages rule also directs employers to recruit US workers for the position, on the prevailing wage issued by the department, when seeking to hire an immigrant under an EB-2 or EB-3 classification. US secretary of labour Eugene Scalia said in a statement that the department is taking these steps to strengthen “wage protections, address abuses in visa programs, and protect American workers from being undercut by cheaper foreign labour.”
The final rule was announced days after the department published an interim final rule and invited public comments. It will be effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register. Scalia said that the department has adjusted the wages levels used in the interim final rule to “better reflect market wages and included provisions to smooth the transition to the new wage levels.”
“The prevailing wage rates in these programs serve to protect US workers from unfair competition posed by the entry of lower-cost foreign labour into the US labour market,” the department stated.
The H-1B visa allows American companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The US employers have been hiring tens of thousands of foreign worker every year from countries like India and China. Last week, USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow claimed that the H-1B visa program has been “exploited and abused by employers” primarily seeking to fill entry-level positions and reduce overall business costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No one above the law': Pelosi says after Trump impeached
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Now that Trump is impeached (again), what's next?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed guards, fences: Washington under heavy security as Donald Trump impeached
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump urges no more violence as his impeachment looms in House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump confronts political future with burden of historic rebuke
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 infection gives some immunity for at least five months, UK study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impeachment or the 14th Amendment: Can Trump be barred from future office?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter CEO breaks silence on ban on Trump, says he doesn't feel proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden Inauguration Day: Agencies gear up to prevent repeat of US Capitol chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can begin immediately': Senate minority leader on Trump impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: WHO experts arrive in China for virus origin probe, reports state media
Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US bans entry of Xinjiang cotton products, tomatoes over forced labor claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelosi says Trump ‘must go, he is a clear and present danger’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US finalises wages for H-1B visa holders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox