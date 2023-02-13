Home / World News / US military downs 'object' flying over Lake Huron

US military downs 'object' flying over Lake Huron

world news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 02:57 AM IST

‘Spy’ balloon saga: This is the fourth such intervention in just over a week.

(FILES) Lake Michigan at sunrise in Chicago. US officials restricted the airspace over Lake Huron-Michigan on February 12, 2023. (AFP)
(FILES) Lake Michigan at sunrise in Chicago. US officials restricted the airspace over Lake Huron-Michigan on February 12, 2023. (AFP)
AFP |

US warplanes shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, two lawmakers said in the fourth such intervention in just over a week.

Also read | US briefly shuts airspace over Lake Michigan, cites ‘national defense’

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard," Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, which lies south and west of the lake, tweeted. Another Michigan lawmaker, Representative Jack Bergman, said the US military had "decommissioned" an object over the lake.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states canada
united states canada
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out