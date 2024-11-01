Donald Trump reaches out to Hindu voters on Diwali, pitches for strong relation with India

Former US President Donald Trump expressed his commitment to strengthening America’s relationship with India and supporting Hindu Americans, just days before the upcoming US presidential election on November 5. Former President Donald Trump expressed support for Hindu Americans and U.S.-India relations in a recent post, condemning violence against minorities in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid(REUTERS)

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump expressed his admiration for India and its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, calling the Indian PM his “good friend” and vowing to bolster US-India ties if elected.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom,” Trump said. “Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”

ALSO READ| US Election 2024: The Economist will endorse Kamala Harris, check out the full list of outlets

Trump also extended well wishes to his Hindu supporters celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights. “Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!” the former President added.

Trump condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

The ex-POTUS also condemned “attacks on minorities” in Bangladesh, where Hindu and Christian minorities reportedly faced attacks from mobs amid unrest in the country. Raising his voice over violence, Trump stated, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”

“It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America,” Trump continued, making a pointed critique of the Biden administration’s handling of international and domestic issues related to minority communities.

He accused, “They [Biden Administration and Kamala Harris] have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump copies Narendra Modi's Chaiwala strategy to turn into Garbage man to grab 2024 mandate

“Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes,” he warned. “By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before—and we will Make America Great Again.”

With the election date drawing closer, Trump is repeatedly copying and jelling with Modi's Chaiwala strategy to secure the 2024 mandate.