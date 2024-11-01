US Election 2024: The Economist will endorse Kamala Harris, check out the full list of outlets

The British newspaper The Economist announced on Thursday that it supports Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of former US President Donald Trump in the speedy election. More anxious editors also provided their rationale in a thoughtful support statement which constitutes a decision in any convoluted election year choice. Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., October 30, 2024. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe/File Photo(REUTERS)

“While some newspapers refused to back a presidential candidate this year, today The Economist is endorsing Kamala Harris,” wrote the editors, laying out the rationale behind their choice and the stakes involved.

“Tens of millions of Americans will vote for Mr. Trump next week. Some will be true believers. But many will take a calculated risk that in office, his worst instincts would be constrained.” The editors elaborated that a Trump victory would mean Americans are “gambling with the economy, the rule of law and international peace.”

ALSO READ| MAGA's election cheating allegations already on the rise: Charges and conspiracy theories explored

The Economist pressed Biden to step down

The British outlet was one of the few publications that called for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race due to his poor performance in the presidential debate against Trump earlier this year

“Mr. Biden says he is standing again to help ordinary Americans and to save democracy from Mr Trump’s vengeful demagoguery,” the editors noted.

“Yet if Mr. Biden really cares about his mission, then his last and greatest public service should be to stand aside for another Democratic nominee.”

USA Today and The Washington Post notably opted to avoid any endorsement, citing an aim to remain neutral in a divisive political landscape. However, the choice may have come at a cost, as NPR reported that The Washington Post lost over 200,000 digital subscribers following its announcement not to endorse any candidate. The New York Post is also one of the few major publications endorsing Trump.

The Economist’s editors, however, made a case for endorsing Harris, acknowledging that “Harris’s shortcomings, by contrast, are ordinary. And none of them are disqualifying.”

ALSO READ| ‘Kamala, Joe ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump condemns violence against minorities, vows to protect Hindus in US

They closed the statement by saying, “If The Economist had a vote, we would cast it for her.”

Global media outlets endorsing Harris

USA Today

The Washington Post

New York Times

Boston Globe

Seattle Times

Las Vegas Sun

New Yorker,

Philadelphia Inquirer

The Economist is the latest to join the fray.