Sabrina Carpenter emoji hits Fortnite, but fans are not actually happy

For fans of Sabrina Carpenter's breakout hit 'Espresso,' the song that dominated airwaves and social media all summer, there's now another way to experience it — in Fortnite.

The song made its way into the popular video game as part of the Fortnite Festival mode, but as of October 16, it’s also available as an emote. This update means players can now dance along to the catchy tune while navigating the Fortnite world.

Sabrina has been one of the most inescapable pop stars of 2024, thanks to her chart-topping album Short n’ Sweet and a string of hit singles. That moment arrived when several of her songs became available as Jam Tracks in the game’s in-store purchases, along with special emotes. One of these emotes features the song Espresso, which has been Carpenter’s most successful track to date.

Fans were quick to point out a major issue with the emote

The version of Espresso used in the game wasn’t the original that had been on repeat all summer. Instead, it was the sped-up Double Shot remix, a faster version released by Carpenter herself. While some players might consider this a minor detail, many were vocal in their disappointment.

A Redditor, Emdoodev, was the first to share a post expressing frustration over the remix.

One player commented, “I thought my shop was bugging and restarted everything just realize it wasn’t an issue and that’s how it was supposed to be,” while another added, “How they thought THIS was the best way to bring one of the biggest songs of the year to the game as an emote is mind-boggling. I genuinely can’t make sense of it.”

“It sounds awful sped up. And feather is normal speed so this makes absolutely no sense,” one wrote.

Another one chimed in, “Was about to buy it, then I heard it. Double-checked like I’m sure most did. Eff that. They can keep it.”

Double Shot remix featured in the Caffeinated emote is available as a Jam Track in the game’s Fortnite Festival mode, or it can be used as lobby music.