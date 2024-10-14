‘Sickening’: Donald Trump under fire as Swastika flags waived, Nazi slogans raised during his Florida Boat Parade

Donald Trump's niece Marry Trump blasted her uncle after several videos surfaced on social media, showing that Swastika flags flown during Trump boat parade in Jupiter, Florida on Sunday. “Trump boat parade flies Swastika flag, wears “Make America White Again” hats, and salutes, “Heil Trump! White Power!”," one x user wrote.(X)

The boat was seen trying to take part in the procession in Palm Beach, the home county of Trump.

One bystander, Lesley Abravnel, said on social media platform X: “Right now, near Palm Beach. Trump supporters are all Nazis. Sickening.” Abravnel, who backs Kamala Harris and has 70,000 followers, shared two images of five individuals on a boat flying Nazi flags.

Two bearded males with sunglasses and three additional men with face coverings are seen on the boat in pictures shared by Abravnel. One of the individuals on board seemed to be holding a picture of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a well-known Trump supporter who recently retaliated against allegations that his product pricing was unintentionally associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

Abravnel's post had received over 1.5 million views by Monday evening.

The advocacy group StopAntismemitism commented on the post, claiming that the individual seen at the boat's front is “known antisemite Jon Minadeo II” and “his cronies from the GDL (Goyim Defense League),” a neo-Nazi organisation that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.

A history of neo-Nazi antics includes Minadeo's imprisonment in Poland for disseminating far-right propaganda at the Auschwitz gates.

‘All Nazis are Trump supporters,’ say ex-President's critics

Reacting to videos, Mary Trump asked, “What the f*** are we even doing?”

On X, a handle known as Long Time First Time with over 154k followers shared a video of the event, writing: “This isn't fun to watch, but everyone needs to know what's at stake this election.”

“Trump boat parade flies Swastika flag, wears “Make America White Again” hats, and salutes, “Heil Trump! White Power!”. All Trump supporters might not be Nazis, but all Nazis are Trump supporters.”

Another X user shared a video that seemed to depict individuals on the boat uttering statements that combined Trump with Nazi slogans, such as “Heil Trump” and “We gotta make America white again.”

Meanwhile, a self-described “MAGA” supporter on X denied that the individuals on the boat were either Trump supporters or neo-Nazis.

“I was in the parade today. Just like on J6 [January 6], those are not Trump supporters. They were antifa scumbag imposters and were treated accordingly as you'll see in the video.” Far-left organisations that oppose fascists and neo-Nazis are known as antifa.