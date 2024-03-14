 JK Rowling under fire for ‘transphobic’ remarks, ‘it’s Holocaust denialism' - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / JK Rowling under fire for ‘transphobic’ remarks, claims Nazis never burnt books on trans health

JK Rowling under fire for ‘transphobic’ remarks, claims Nazis never burnt books on trans health

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 09:56 AM IST

J.K. Rowling sparks fresh controversy with comments on historical events, drawing backlash for denying Nazi book burnings on trans healthcare and research.

Once again, J.K. Rowling is under fire for her controversial remarks, this time stirring up a storm on X. On Wednesday, the renowned Harry Potter author found herself trending after posting comments denying the historical fact that Nazis burned "books on trans healthcare and research."

Author JK Rowling stirs a storm over her comments on trans community and giving a clean chit to Nazis
Author JK Rowling stirs a storm over her comments on trans community and giving a clean chit to Nazis

In her post, Rowling expressed disbelief, questioning how someone could share such a claim without verifying its accuracy. However, her assertion quickly drew rebuttals, including from actor George Takei, who pointed out the truth behind the statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As revealed by Scientific American, Adolf Hitler's regime targeted various marginalized communities, including Jewish people, homosexuals, and transgender individuals, under the guise of eradicating "lives unworthy of living." The infamous incident at the Institute of Sexology in 1933 saw the burning of its library contents by Nazi youth, which included pioneering work on transsexual understanding and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

When confronted by Alejandra Caraballo on X for what she deemed as "Holocaust denial," Rowling offered a rebuttal that failed to address the core issue. Despite being pressed further, Rowling's responses remained evasive and unfocused.

This isn't the first time Rowling has courted controversy with her views on transgender issues. Only two days back on the occasion of UK's Mother's Day spent the day posting about transphobia. The author posted two separate times, the first wishing a “Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilized resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses.”

After the backlash Rowling doubled down on her thoughts with a second post saying, “Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let’s just say: Happy Mother’s Day to all females who’ve raised children.”

Despite claiming she never intended to cause offense, her persistent stance has fueled ongoing debates. Even a podcast sympathetic to her perspective, "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling," failed to quell the discourse, indicating that Rowling's stance on this issue remains unchanged.

