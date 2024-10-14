Trump rally suspect Vem Miller rejects assassination plot, calls self staunch supporter of ex-President: 'I don't know…'

Vem Miller, the man who was held outside former President Donald Trump's Coachella rally, has denied accusation of having an intention to kill the GOP presidential rally. Vem Miller was arrested near a Trump rally in Coachella Valley, suspected of being involved in a potential assassination attempt.(Instagram/Vemmiller)

Calling himself a “100% Trump supporter”, Miller, 49, dismissed claims of attempting to shoot the ex-President a “bulls–t.”

He was arrested at a checkpoint on Saturday afternoon near the Coachella Valley rally after sheriff deputies discovered a pair of firearms and ammunition in his vehicle.

A day after his arrest, Miller told the Southern California News Group that he was “shocked” by the allegations against him. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco stated that he “truly” thinks his deputies prevented a third attempt on Trump's life.

Miller says he has ‘never shot a gun in my life’

Miller claimed that he keeps guns in his car to guard himself against death threats, adding that he has never fired one before and and is “beyond a novice” when it comes to them.

“I've literally never even shot a gun in my life. I don't know anything about guns,” he stated.

“I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody,” he told the Press Enterprise.

On being asked about his political views, he told Fox News that he earlier supported Barack Obama, believing that he would “save us from needless wars and censorship.” However, he revealed that has been supporting Trump since 2018, stating that “I'm certainly more Republican now.”

According to Miller, he considered endorsing Bernie Sanders for a short time “without realizing the implications of socialism,” but he now deeply admires Trump and sees him as “a visual example of freedom of speech.”

Miller breaks silence on his fake identity accusation

Miller stated that there are no fake identification documents on his person and that there was confusion because he is Armenian and some people use his full birth name while others don't in a bid to prevent possible anti-Armenian sentiment worldwide.

His name is listed in his court paperwork from 2021 as “Vem Vim Yenovkian,” which is another name for “Vem Miller Yenovkian.”

Earlier on Sunday, Miller's pal and business partner told Daily Mail that he is a fervent Trump supporter and criticized the cops for "not understanding he's one of us."

Mindy Robinson, a right-wing documentarian, dubbed Miller as a MAGA activist for years and he had no plans to kill the former president.

Meanwhile, Secret Service sources who spoke to the New York Post informed that the FBI is not looking into the event as an assassination attempt.