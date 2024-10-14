Trump awestruck by ‘beautiful’ female supporter during Arizona rally, ‘I’m not allowed to…’

Donald Trump was left stunned by a female supporter during his campaign rally on Sunday. The former president paused while delivering remarks at the Arizona event to compliment the “beautiful” woman. He also bemoaned modern political correctness for not being “allowed” to freely state his views. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13, 2024. (Photo by Caitlin O'Hara / AFP)(AFP)

Trump stunned by female supporter at Arizona rally

Over the weekend, the GOP nominee made a campaign stop in the swing state, aiming to flip Arizona back to red after it went to Joe Biden in 2020. During his address, Trump was discussing the crowd sizes at his rallies when a female supporter yelled, “Because we love you!”

As the crowd erupted into cheers, Trump scoured the crowd to identify who was behind the compliment. “Where is that woman?” he queried while taking a pause mid-rally. “Stand up!” he added. Upon noticing her, the ex-prez exclaimed, “Look at her. Wow! I would say — that’s beautiful.”

A visibly awestruck Trump took shots at political correctness that rendered him unable to make comments about her appearance. “Is she your wife? You know what? I would say she’s a beautiful woman but if I did say that — my political career, you’re not allowed to say that. So I’m not allowed to call you a beautiful woman,” he said.

Despite suggesting that his political career would be under threat should he call the woman “beautiful,” Trump whispered into the microphone, “But she is!” He went on to reiterate his views on political correctness, saying, “It’s crazy what’s gone on! You have to be politically correct nowadays.”