Julia Roberts draws flak after pitching for Harris at Georgia rally, ‘How much did they pay her?’

Julia Roberts has come under fire for her recent speech at a Harris-Walz campaign rally. On Wednesday, the Oscar-winner spoke in favour of Kamala Harris during a Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally in Georgia. During her highly animated speech in the key battleground state, the 56-year-old urged the crowd to attract more male supporters. CANTON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Actress Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally at Thrive Canton on October 09, 2024 in Canton, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Actress Julia Roberts draws flak online after pitching for Harris at Georgia rally

The lifelong Democrat, who has previously endorsed Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, has been active throughout Harris' campaign. After the Canton rally, Roberts also delivered remarks at an Atlanta event on Thursday. While Cherokee County leans conservative, the Notting Hill star took the stage to remind voters that women's reproductive rights are at stake in this year's election.

“I believe in Georgia. I wouldn’t have come home if I didn’t believe that we can accomplish really beautiful goals that will extend beyond our state’s borders,” Roberts said of her home state. “I just hope that all the women here tonight talk to all the men that aren’t here tonight. And all you brave men who are here tonight, talk to all the other men who aren’t here tonight,” she added.

“And let’s just get it going! Enough with the fighting,” the Eat Pray Love actress went on, adding, “Let’s get to the uniting, let’s get to the joy, let’s get to the repair, let’s get to prices dropping, rent dropping, and let’s get to the good stuff so we can start living our lives to the fullest potential that we have.” While her energetic speech drew cheers from the audience, she received strong criticism online.

One X, formerly Twitter user remarked, “How much did they pay her to embarrass herself???” A second pointed out, “Yeah, someone needs to tell Julia Roberts that Kamala Harris is the ACTUAL ACTING VP of the UNITED STATES- for the past 4 years!” Meanwhile, a third user said, “Julia has clearly lost it...and if there's a man in her life, I feel sorry for him. He needs to hunt around and find where she keeps his testicles, get them back and run for the hills.”