Julia Roberts 'will never speak to' brother Eric Roberts, report says she feels he ‘used her life to sell his book’

Hollywood star Julia Roberts has had a difficult relationship with her actor-brother Eric Roberts. Eric, 12 years her senior, has made statements about Julia's life and career in the past that have been controversial. Now, a new report quotes a friend of the actor saying that she never wants to speak with her brother again. (Also read: Julia Roberts advises ‘kids’ to not try the ‘hardest drug’ she's ever done) Julia Roberts and Eric Roberts have been estranged for years

Eric Roberts' statements

Over the years, Eric, himself a noted actor, has been known to make controversial statements about Julia's life and career. For instance, in a 2018 interview, he took credit for Julia's stardom before apologising for it later and saying that he made it up. He also criticised her performance in the 1989 film Steel Magnolias even though it earned her an Oscar nomination. The siblings had a falling out in 2004 before they reached a truce earlier this year. However, if a new In Touch Weekly report is to be believed, Julia has not forgiven him.

Julia Roberts on Eric

In Touch Weekly quotes an unnamed friend of Julia Roberts as saying, “Julia is 12 years younger than Eric and he had already moved out of the house by the time she was in second grade. She says Eric actually knows very little about her, and that he used her life to help sell his book is unforgivable — but she won’t tell him so. She would rather never speak to him again!” The book being referred to here is Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far, Eric's recently-released memoir.

Born in 1956, Eric Roberts began acting in the 70s before establishing himself as a leading man with King of the Gypsies (1978). His performance in the 1985 film Runaway Train earned him an Oscar nomination. His daughter Emma Roberts is also a popular actor.