Trump's Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth named in sexual assault probe; Was the Army veteran ‘vetted’ before?

Pete Hegseth, who is all set to takeover as the secretary of defence under Donald Trump's upcoming presidency, was involved in a 2017 sexual assault investigation by California's Monterey police. However, he was not charged, according to municipal officials. Pete Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore said the Monterey police department has already investigated the allegation and did not not discover any supporting evidence.(AP)

Hegseth was the subject of a previous inquiry into a “alleged sexual assault,” the city of Monterey stated in a statement on Thursday. It did not identify the Fox & Friends co-host as an alleged assailant, and it is yet to be known what exactly happened to the investigation.

According to the city, the alleged incident took place four days after Hegseth's speech at a conference organised by the California Federation of Republican Women on October 8, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa. The Monterey police did not provide the victim's age or name.

Trump team holds meeting over Pete Hegseth

Susie Wiles, Trump's new chief of staff, was informed Wednesday about the allegation that Hegseth had behaved improperly with a woman, Vanity Fair reported.

The transition source claims that the accusation is so serious that Wiles and Trump's attorneys discussed it with Hegseth on Thursday. According to a person with knowledge of the meeting, Hegseth described the incident as “he-said, she-said” and stated the accusation was the result of a mutually agreeable encounter.

Meanwhile, Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore said the Monterey police department has already investigated the allegation and did not not discover any supporting evidence.

Was Hegseth vetted before being picked as Trump's secretary of defense?

Later, Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung asserted that Trump is choosing high-caliber and highly qualified individuals to be part of his administration. “Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again,” he stated, according to vanity Fair.

Before the Thursday meeting, one senior MAGA member with knowledge of the accusation stated that Hegseth was not thoroughly investigated prior to Trump's contentious selection. “He wasn't vetted,” the insider stated. The top transition source, however, denied this. “Hegseth was vetted, but this alleged incident didn’t come up.”

Trump's nomination of Hegseth to lead the Pentagon on November 12 stunned the military and political establishment. He is already facing a difficult path to Senate confirmation.

The 44-year-old Army veteran is known for making divisive remarks.

Hegseth stated on a podcast earlier this year that Gen. Charles Brown, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be dismissed for "pursuing the radical positions of left-wing politicians" and that the United States "should not have women in combat roles."