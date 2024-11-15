Morning briefing: New Zealand MP's haka dance disrupts Parliament; who’s who in Trump’s Cabinet, & more

US President-elect Donald Trump is filling key positions in his second administration, shaping it quite differently from his first, with a focus on loyalists for top roles. Donald Trump faced challenges from internal conflicts during his first term. Now, he seems intent on reshaping the federal government in his own vision. Some of his picks may face tough confirmation battles, even with Republicans controlling the US Senate. Donald Trump named Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, making the critic-turned-ally his choice for top diplomat. Rubio, 53, is known for his strong stances on China, Cuba, and Iran, and was among the finalists for Trump’s running mate last summer. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Dig deeper. Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, right, and her colleagues from Te Pāti Māori, talk to reporters following a protest inside Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlotte Graham-McLay)(AP)

More news on Donald Trump Robert F Kennedy Jr, anti-vaccine activist, is Donald Trump's pick for US health secretary

New Zealand Parliament saw a fiery session on Thursday after Maori MP Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke, who is also the youngest MP in the Parliament, ripped up a copy of the Indigenous Treaty Bill while performing the rousing Haka dance, prompting others to join in. A video of the Parliament session in New Zealand is now going viral, when MPs gathered to vote on the Treaty Principles Bill, but the session was disrupted by the 22-year-old Te Pati Maori MP, who ripped up a copy of the bill and performed the traditional Maori dance of haka. Other members of the House and spectators in the gallery joined Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke in the haka, leading to Speaker Gerry Brownlee briefly suspending the House session. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Freedom at Midnight review: Interestingly, Nikkhil Advani's new series releases on the same day as his directorial debut. Kal Ho Naa Ho, his 2004 blockbuster romantic comedy, is being re-released in cinemas in its 20th anniversary year on November 15. Across these two decades – Nikkhil has gone from rom-coms to gritty dramas, and his latest work shows how crucial his voice is to lend poise and prestige to the progressively volatile streaming landscape. It's quite surprising that Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre's 1975 book on the last leg of India's freedom struggle hasn't been adapted into a film or show in the near 50 years since its release. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights — albeit staged — for the first time in two millennia under a $1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote “a more conscious tourism.” But some visitors to the monument Thursday, as well as housing activists, were skeptical about the value of the arrangement, citing ongoing controversies in many cities over the role of short-term rental platforms in fueling overtourism and limiting affordable housing for residents and students. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Rinku Singh’s journey to fame and fortune is the stuff that dreams are made of. The 27-year-old became an overnight sensation when he hit five sixes in one over against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal during an IPL 2023 match, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling victory. Rinku Singh was retained by KKR for ₹13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. After the retentions were announced, some reports claimed that the cricketer had purchased a lavish bungalow for ₹3.5 crore in his hometown of Aligarh, where he once lived in a two-room quarter with his family of six others. Dig deeper.