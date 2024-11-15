Menu Explore
Watch: A look inside Rinku Singh’s 3.5 crore bungalow with private pool, rooftop bar

BySanya Jain
Nov 15, 2024 07:51 AM IST

Rinku Singh has bought a lavish house in Aligarh for ₹3.5 crore. The cricketer gave a tour of his 6-bedroom property which comes with a private pool.

Rinku Singh’s journey to fame and fortune is the stuff that dreams are made of. The 27-year-old became an overnight sensation when he hit five sixes in one over against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal during an IPL 2023 match, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling victory.

Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious bungalow in Aligarh. (YouTube/Ozone City)
Step inside Rinku Singh's luxurious bungalow in Aligarh. (YouTube/Ozone City)

Rinku Singh was retained by KKR for 13 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. After the retentions were announced, some reports claimed that the cricketer had purchased a lavish bungalow for 3.5 crore in his hometown of Aligarh, where he once lived in a two-room quarter with his family of six others.

Singh has now confirmed the reports by giving a tour of his lavish property.

Inside Rinku Singh’s bungalow

Rinku Singh has bought a lavish house in The Golden Estate in Ozone City, Aligarh. The 500 square yard house is spread across several floors and comes with a rooftop bar.

Singh gave a tour of the property, saying it was his dream to purchase a good house. “That dream came true when I saw this house. I decided to buy it in just one day after seeing it,” he told viewers.

The 500 square yard property overlooks a small garden and comes with a private pool. The interiors are done in muted colours of beige, taupe, and green. The house comes with six bedrooms.

One part of the bungalow is dedicated to the cricketer’s several trophies and achievements. On display in this section is the iconic bat with which the batter hit five sixes in one owner.

“You all know this bat. This is the bat that hit five sixes. This is the bat that changed my life,” he was heard saying in the video.

Singh rose from humble beginnings to become one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. He faced financial difficulties in his childhood, which fueled his desire to pursue cricket professionally to help his family.

