Dehradun accident: 6 students killed; no complaints filed yet, police seek advice on legal action. What happened?

Dehradun accident updates: The family members of six students killed in a road accident in Dehradun are yet to file a complaint with the police, which may lead to the authorities taking action, The Times of India reported. People gather around the car that got mangled after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Monday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Police are seeking advice from experts about possible legal steps, as the initial investigation suggests that the truck driver was not at fault. The accident claimed six lives, including three women and three men, while one person was seriously injured.

Inspector KC Bhatt from the Cantt police station said they are waiting for a complaint from the families before they can register a case, the report added.



“We have not received any complaint from the family members of the victims that could warrant case registration,” ToI quoted Bhatt as saying.

Dehradun accident: What happened?

Six people were killed, and another critically injured, in the severe car accident in Dehradun early Tuesday morning. The accident took place around 1.30am at ONGC Chowk, where a speeding Innova car crashed into the rear of a container truck, leaving the car in a wrecked state, police said.

According to Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal, the six deceased-three men and three women, all under 25 years of age, died on the spot. A seventh passenger, identified as 25-year-old Siddhesh Agrawal, survived but is in critical condition at Synergy Hospital.

Initial investigation suggests that the container truck driver was not at fault, as the speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with the truck’s rear left section, a known blind spot in large vehicles.

“Since the young car owner, who was driving the vehicle, lost his life in the incident, he cannot be held responsible under the existing law. The police are consulting with legal experts to explore possible actions in the case,” said Bhatt.

Siddhwesh Agrawal remains hospitalised but stable. Due to a serious head injury, he is unable to provide a statement about the incident, and it may take time before he can speak with investigators.

Five of the victims were from Dehradun, while one hailed from Chamba. The group had reportedly gone for a late-night drive before the tragic accident.

Police said on Thursday that they had examined CCTV camera footage, which showed the car moving at a normal speed while passing through Rajpur Roads, Saharanpur Chowk, Balliwala, and Ballupur.

However, as it approached the ONGC intersection, the car suddenly accelerated, leading to the accident.