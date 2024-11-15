Delhi air pollution: AQI ‘severe’, visibility low in NCR; primary schools shift to online as GRAP-3 imposed | 10 updates

Delhi AQI today: The Air quality across several parts of Delhi remained in the "severe" category on Friday morning, November 15, with a thick layer of smog once again blanketing the national capital. The deteriorating air quality index or AQI prompted the central pollution watchdog to invoke restrictions under the third stage of the graded response action plan (GRAP), including a ban on construction activities and plying vehicles on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in the city and NCR. India Gate engulfed in a layer of smog as pollution levels continue to rise in New Delhi, on Thursday.(ANI)

The restrictions will come into force at 8am on Friday. The Delhi government also announced that due to the alarming levels of pollution, physical classes for primary schools will not be held till further orders, but online classes can continue.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar was 441 at 6am on Thursday.

Bawana (455), Dwarka Sector 8 (444) and Jahangiruri (458) are some of the areas that recorded the worst air quality in Delhi. The air quality crosses over 400, which falls under the severe category.

Delhi air pollution: Top 10 developments