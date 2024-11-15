Donald Trump Cabinet: Who has been picked so far by US President-elect | Check full list

US President-elect Donald Trump is filling key positions in his second administration, shaping it quite differently from his first, with a focus on loyalists for top roles. US President-elect Donald Trump gesturing onstage in Las Vegas, Nevada,(AFP)

Donald Trump faced challenges from internal conflicts during his first term. Now, he seems intent on reshaping the federal government in his own vision. Some of his picks may face tough confirmation battles, even with Republicans controlling the US Senate.

Here's a look at whom he has selected so far:

Secretary of state, Marco Rubio: Donald Trump named Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, making the critic-turned-ally his choice for top diplomat. Rubio, 53, is known for his strong stances on China, Cuba, and Iran, and was among the finalists for Trump’s running mate last summer. He serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries,” Trump said of Rubio in a statement.

Attorney general, Matt Gaetz: Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intent to nominate Florida representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, choosing a trusted ally for the role of the nation's top prosecutor. By selecting Gaetz, 42, Trump opted against several seasoned lawyers previously considered strong contenders for the position.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and Restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

Director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard: Trump has appointed former Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, signalling another choice prioritising loyalty over traditional experience. Gabbard, 43, was a Democratic House member who unsuccessfully sought the party's 2020 presidential nomination before leaving the party in 2022. She endorsed Trump in August and campaigned often with him this fall, and she's been accused of echoing Russian propaganda.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community,” Trump said in a statement.

Defence secretary, Pete Hegseth: Hegseth, 44, is a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Fox News and has been with the network since 2014. He formed a close connection with Trump through the show’s frequent guest appearances.

Hegseth served in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2021, deploying to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2011. He has two Bronze Stars. However, Hegseth lacks senior military and national security experience.

Homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem: A well-known conservative, Noem used her two terms leading South Dakota to vault to a prominent position in Republican politics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Noem did not order restrictions that other states had issued and instead declared her state “open for business.”

Trump held a fireworks rally at Mount Rushmore in July 2020 in one of the first large gatherings of the pandemic. More recently, Noem faced sharp criticism for telling a story in her memoir about shooting and killing her dog.

CIA director, John Ratcliffe: He served as the director of national intelligence for the last year and a half of Trump’s first term, overseeing US intelligence agencies during the coronavirus pandemic. Ratcliffe was director of national intelligence during the final year and a half of Trump’s first term, leading the U.S. government’s spy agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation’s highest Intelligence positions,” Trump said in a statement, calling him a “fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans” who would ensure “the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

Health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr: He ran for president as a Democrat, than as an independent, and then endorsed Trump. He's the son of Democratic icon Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated during his own presidential campaign. The nomination of Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services alarmed people who are concerned about his record of spreading unfounded fears about vaccines. For example, he has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism.

Veterans affairs secretary, Doug Collins: A former Republican congressman from Georgia who gained recognition for defending Trump during his first impeachment trial, which centered on U.S. assistance for Ukraine. Trump was impeached for urging Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in 2019 during the Democratic presidential nomination, but he was acquitted by the Senate.

Collins has also served in the armed forces himself and is currently a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command.

Environmental protection agency administrator, Lee Zeldin: Zeldin does not appear to have any experience in environmental issues, but is a longtime supporter of the former president. The 44-year-old former U.S. House member from New York wrote on X, “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI.”

“We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water,” he added.

During his campaign, Trump often attacked the Biden administration’s promotion of electric vehicles, and incorrectly referred to a tax credit for EV purchases as a government mandate. Trump also often told his audiences during the campaign that his administration would “drill, baby, drill,” referring to his support for expanded petroleum exploration.

White House staff

Chief of staff, Susie Wiles: She was a senior adviser to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and its de facto manager. She has a background in Florida politics, helping Ron DeSantis win his first race for Florida governor. Six years later, she was key to Trump’s defeat of him in the 2024 Republican primary.

Wiles’ hire was Trump’s first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration considering her close relationship with him. Wiles is said to have earned Trump’s trust in part by guiding what was the most disciplined of Trump’s three presidential campaigns.

Wiles was able to help keep Trump on track as few others have, not by criticizing his impulses, but by winning his respect by demonstrating his success after taking her advice.

National security adviser, Mike Waltz: A three-term Republican congressman from east-central Florida and a former Army Green Beret, Waltz served multiple tours in Afghanistan and also worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were defense chiefs.

He is considered hawkish on China, and called for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to its involvement in the origin of COVID-19 and its mistreatment of the minority Muslim Uighur population.

Border czar, Tom Homan: Homan, 62, has been tasked with Trump’s top priority of carrying out the largest deportation operation in the nation’s history.

He served under Trump in his first administration leading U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and he was widely expected to be offered a position related to the border once Trump won the election. Homan said at a July conference in Washington that he would be willing to “run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.”

Deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller: An immigration hardliner, Miller was a vocal spokesperson during the presidential campaign for Trump’s priority of mass deportations. The 39-year-old was a senior adviser during Trump’s first administration.

Miller has been a central figure in some of Trump’s policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families. Trump argued throughout the campaign that the nation’s economic, national security and social priorities could be met by deporting people who are in the United States illegally.

Deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino: Scavino was an adviser to all three of the president-elect's campaigns, and the transition team referred to him as one of “Trump’s longest serving and most trusted aides." He will be deputy chief of staff and assistant to the president.

He previously ran Trump’s social media profile in the White House during his first administration. He was also held in contempt of Congress in 2022 after a month-long refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Deputy chief of staff, James Blair: Blair was political director for Trump’s 2024 campaign and for the Republican National Committee. He will be deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs and assistant to the president.

Blair was key to Trump’s economic messaging during his winning White House comeback campaign this year, a driving force behind the candidate’s “Trump can fix it” slogan and his query to audiences this fall if they were better off than four years ago.

Deputy chief of staff, Taylor Budowich: Budowich is a veteran Trump campaign aide who launched and directed Make America Great Again, Inc., a super PAC that supported Trump’s 2024 campaign. He will be deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel and assistant to the president.

Budowich also had served as a spokesman for Trump after his first presidency.

White house counsel, William McGinley: McGinley was White House Cabinet secretary during Trump's first administration, and was outside legal counsel for the Republican National Committee's election integrity effort during the 2024 campaign.

In a statement, Trump called McGinley “a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda, while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement.”

Special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Witkoff: The 67-year-old Witkoff is the president-elect's golf partner and was golfing with him at Trump's club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15, when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination.

Witkoff “is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy,” Trump said of Witkoff in a statement. “Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud."

Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee: Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah.

“He loves Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him,” Trump said in a statement. “Mike will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East.”

Huckabee, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 2008 and 2016, has been a popular figure among evangelical Christian conservatives, many of whom support Israel due to Old Testament writings that Jews are God’s chosen people and that Israel is their rightful homeland.

Ambassador to the United Nations, Elise Stefanik: Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump's staunchest defenders going back to his first impeachment.

Elected to the House in 2014, Stefanik was selected by her GOP House colleagues as House Republican Conference chair in 2021, when former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from the post after publicly criticizing Trump for falsely claiming he won the 2020 election. Stefanik, 40, has served in that role ever since as the third-ranking member of House leadership.

Stefanik’s questioning of university presidents over antisemitism on their campuses helped lead to two of those presidents resigning, further raising her national profile.

If confirmed, she would represent American interests at the U.N. as Trump vows to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine that began in 2022.