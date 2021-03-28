US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders for climate talks

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, to a virtual climate summit he is hosting in April, the White House announced on Friday.

The world leaders have been asked to attend the two-day virtual meeting meant to mark Washington’s return to the front lines of the fight against man-made climate change, after former US president Donald Trump disengaged from the process.

The start of the summit on April 22 coincides with Earth Day, and will come ahead of a major UN meeting on climate change scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland. “It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow,” the statement said.

Also read | PM Modi wraps up Bangladesh visit, calls for greater bilateral cooperation

There was no immediate response from Indian officials on Saturday.

Other leaders invited for the summit include Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering are the other two leaders from South Asia to be invited for the conference.

Biden kept his campaign pledge to rejoin the Paris climate agreement on his first day in the White House, after Trump pulled out of the deal.

The return of the world’s largest economy and second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide became effective on February 19, and means almost all the world’s nations are now parties to the agreement signed in 2015.

By the time of the summit, the US will have announced “an ambitious 2030 emissions target,” according to a White House statement, and will encourage others to boost their own goals under the Paris agreement too.