Meet Vedant Patel: 1st Indian-American to hold US state department's briefing
Vedant Patel News:
Indian-American Vedant Patel created history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily US State Department briefing. Vedant Patel is the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State.
Here are 5 points on Indian-American Vedant Patel:
1. Born in Gujarat, Vedant Patel (33) graduated from the University of California, Riverside.
2. Vedant Patel served as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Biden in The White House.
3. Vedant Patel earlier served as the spokesperson on the Presidential Inaugural Committee and held communications positions on the Biden Campaign.
4. Vedant Patel had also worked as Communications Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda.
5. With State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on vacation, Vedant Patel made his debut at the briefing room in the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.
