Home / World News / As Wagner advances, Moscow mayor declares Monday as 'non-working' day

As Wagner advances, Moscow mayor declares Monday as 'non-working' day

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 24, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Wagner chief vowed to overthrow Moscow military leadership as he accused the Russian top brass of launching missile strikes against the group's forces.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership.

A local resident walks past members of Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, on Saturday.(AFP)
A local resident walks past members of Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, on Saturday.(AFP)

"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin wagner group + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin wagner group
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out