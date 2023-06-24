As Wagner advances, Moscow mayor declares Monday as 'non-working' day

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday warned the situation in the capital was "difficult," as forces of the Wagner mercenary group moved towards Moscow to oust Russia's military leadership. A local resident walks past members of Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, on Saturday.(AFP)

"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures and announcing Monday was a "non-working" day.