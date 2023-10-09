News / World News / ‘We hold Israel entirely responsible’, 31 Harvard student groups support Hamas for brutal terror attack

ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 05:03 PM IST

31 Harvard student organizations blame Israel for Hamas attack on its citizens

A joint statement issued by 31 Harvard student organizations have held Israel ‘entirely responsible’ for Hamas' brutal, surprise attack that has killed at least 700 Israelis.

Harvard University student groups face backlash for blaming Israel for terror attack on its soil.(Unsplash)
A letter titled 'Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine' was released on Sunday to condemn Israel in the wake of the violence. They claim that Hamas' attacks, which are still ongoing, 'did not happen in a vacuum' and the Israeli government has forced Palestinians to live in 'an open-air prison for over two decades.'

'We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,' the letter read.

Accusing Israeli government of forcing Palestine to live in 'an open-air prison' the letter further stated, ‘The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years.’

'From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden.'

Ignoring the attrocities down against innocent Israelis, including at least four Americans, the groups' asked for an end to brutalization of Palestinians to conclude the letter.

'Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory. The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation. We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.'

The Palestine Solidarity Committee has held inflammatory events in relation to the conflict, including protests, an 'Apartheid Week' and a 'Boycott Israel Trek.'

Harvard Student group support for Hamas comes days after its professor was forced to apologize for implying the Hamas attack on Israel was an attempt to distract from Benjamin Netanyahu's 'own corruption.'

The statement didn't go down well with many online, Aviva Klompas, Former Head of Speechwriting at Israel Mission to UN elaborated her country's plight on X, 'Israelis - young and old - were slaughtered in their homes. Entire families were butchered in cold blood. In one home, a terrorist shot the parents dead, took a child’s cellphone and livestreamed the horrors on the child's Facebook account.'

She further added,'Hamas acted with a savagery that can only be described as evil. But these students are so steeped in hate for Israel, they they are cheering on terrorists and denouncing the victims..'

