What did Trump, Putin discuss in their first call since US election

Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since his election as the new US president and urged him “not to escalate” the war in Ukraine, reported The Washington Post. US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference. (File image)(AFP)

Trump dialled Putin from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday. The call came just days after his victory in the US presidential election on November 5.

The Republican also reminded Putin of the US military presence in Europe and expressed interest in further conversations to resolve the conflict.

The Washington Post also reported, without details, that Trump “briefly raised the issue of land” occupied by Russia in Ukraine.

Urging the two sides to give up captured land is expected to be the main sticking point during peace talks. Bryan Lanza, Trump's former advisor told the BBC on Saturday that Ukraine should give up any ambition of regaining Crimea, an island in the Black Sea occupied by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine's president Zelensky has consistently opposed ceding territory to Russia, saying it would only embolden Putin and provoke more aggression.

Trump's victory is expected to impact the ongoing war in Ukraine. During the election campaign, Trump claimed that he would have never allowed the war to begin if he had been the US president and also insisted on bringing a quick end to the war. He has also questioned Washington's multi-billion dollar support for Kyiv, a vital lifeline for Ukraine to sustain fighting.

Trump and his campaign had alleged that continued American aid for Ukraine helps fund a corrupt pro-war nexus of defence companies and foreign policy hawks in the Biden administration.

On Saturday, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., shared a clip of Zelensky with Trump, captioning it, “You're 38 days from losing your allowance.”

President Biden has vowed to strengthen Ukraine by sending “as much aid as possible” before the commencement of Trump's presidency on January 20.

Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the upcoming support for Ukraine would include the remaining $6 billion. “The White House aims to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it is ultimately in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table,” said Sullivan.

Last weekend, the war front witnessed the biggest drone attacks yet from both sides. Russia launched 145 drones at Ukraine overnight, while Moscow claimed to have downed 34 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital city. The recent escalation of attacks is seen as an attempt by both countries to gain the upper hand ahead of potential negotiations under a new US administration.