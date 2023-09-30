Why is #TermLimits trending on social media

#TermLimits has been trending on social media today and for a very enlightening reason. Comments on social media have been calling for term limits even more vocally since there were signs that the politician was not well while serving in Congress in the last few months of her service.

The topic has resurged in all its glory after the death of Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90. Comments on social media have been calling for term limits even more vocally since there were signs that the politician was not well while serving in Congress in the last few months of her service.

As per data by quorum.us, the average age of Senators in the 118th Congress is 64 years old, however, 54 senators as of now are older than 65.

Therefore, people are of the view that senators should be hired for their jobs and let go post their terms rather than aiding them to establish a political career in lieu of serving the nation.

In a video shared by an X user, term limits advocate Nick Tomboulides was seen stating that 60% of Americans say that they would fire every single member of Congress if they could.

“May she rest in peace. But in honesty, why do we have to wait for these politicians to die to get them out of office. Being elected is not a lifetime term... we need #termlimits now!” wrote a user on X referencing Dianne.

Nikki Haley, one of the Republican presidential candidates made a statement regarding the same saying: “Right now, the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country.”

A petition for Term Limits has also been launched online at termlimits.com.

However, keeping all points in line, it may be difficult to completely eradicate age-old politicians from American political soil, as the top competitors for the Presidential post, Joe Biden, 80, and Donald Trump, 77, are both way above the age of 64 or more.

Two Silent Generation presidents continuing the competition is frustrating but with no solution as no Gen X or Millenial leader is anywhere in sight in the White House.