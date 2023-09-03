Woman bites through security wire to steal iPhone 14 in China

Apple's iPhone 14 is one of the most sought-after smartphones in the world. An iPhone is also regarded as a status symbol because of its features and high price. Chinese woman bites through security wire to steal iPhone. (South China Morning post)

In a bizarre incident, a woman in China has been arrested by the police after she chewed through the Apple store's anti-theft cord to steal the iPhone 14 Plus worth around 7,000 yuan (approx ₹79,749), reported South China Morning Post.

According to the report, the woman, with the last name Qiu and a resident of Fujian province in southeastern China, was allegedly caught on camera biting the cable that are being used to anchor a device in one location.

According to the footage which has gone viral on social media, Qiu leaned over the counter in front of the display stand while placing her hand on the phone. After examining the device, she started chewing the security cable attached to it and after completely biting off the cable, she put the phone in her bag and left the store.

During the whole incident, she pretended to scroll through the phone like a normal customer so that nobody suspects her.

However, an alarm was reportedly set off during the theft, as per the store manager. But the staff didn't notice anything unusual upon approaching the woman. It was only when Qiu left the store, they noticed the missing phone and the cable chewed off.

The authorities then reviewed the surveillance footage, and the police was alerted. the woman was caught from outside her house after 30 minutes of committing the crime, the report added.