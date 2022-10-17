Home / World News / Amid Covid, losses for world's poorest were twice as high as richest: World Bank

Amid Covid, losses for world's poorest were twice as high as richest: World Bank

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:09 AM IST

World Poverty Day: 2022 is set to become the worst year in two decades after 2020.

Surinamese Gaytrie Bhaero arranges vegetables on her street stall at the Jodenbreestraat in Paramaribo, on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ranu Abhelakh / AFP)(AFP)
Surinamese Gaytrie Bhaero arranges vegetables on her street stall at the Jodenbreestraat in Paramaribo, on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Ranu Abhelakh / AFP)(AFP)
BySwati Bhasin

As coronavirus plunged the world into greater depths of inequalities, it also led to the largest increase in poverty since 1990, the World Bank has said in one of its latest reports. Climate shocks and the Ukraine war - the conflict among the world’s biggest food producers - further hindered a swift growth. Russia and Ukraine are among the top wheat producers and the war - which began in February - has significantly hit supplies.

In its key findings, the World Bank’s Poverty and Shared Prosperity 2022 - Correcting Course report says that the pandemic led to a sharp increase in the global extreme poverty rate. This shot up to an estimated 9.3 percent in 2020 from 8.4 percent in 2019. Amid the surge, more than 70 million people were pushed into extreme poverty by the end of 2020, increasing the global total to over 700 million.

The income losses of the world’s poorest, as per the findings, were twice as high as the world’s richest, and global inequality rose for the first time in decades.

2022 is set to be the second worst year for poverty reduction in two decades - after 2022 - with as many as 685 million people likely to still be living in extreme poverty. In 2019, nearly half of the world's population - about 47 per cent - struggled to make ends meet.

As measures of course correction, the report recommends these structural changes in fiscal policy: 1) Reorient spending away from subsidies toward support targeted to poor and vulnerable groups; 2) Increase public investment that supports long-run development; and 3) Mobilize revenue without hurting the poor.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
world bank coronavirus
world bank coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out