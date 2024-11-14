Menu Explore
Yoko Ono is rightful owner of John Lennon's stolen watch, says Swiss court

Reuters |
Nov 14, 2024 10:10 PM IST

By Emma Farge

GENEVA, - A rare watch given to John Lennon by his wife Yoko Ono and which was stolen after his death does not belong to an Italian man who bought it from an auction house years later, a Swiss court ruled on Thursday, paving the way for its return to Ono.

The Patek Philippe watch, with an estimated value of 4 million Swiss Francs , was a 40th birthday gift to the former Beatle from Japanese artist Ono in 1980, just two months before his assassination in New York.

The watch bears the inscription " STARTING OVER LOVE YOKO 10·9·1980 N.Y.C ", on the back of its 18-carat gold face, a line from a song they composed together, the court statement said.

The appeal ruling shared with reporters by the Federal Tribunal on Thursday confirms two prior judgments by Geneva courts in 2022 and 2023. It concludes a years-long legal battle between Yoko Ono and an Italian man living in China who claimed ownership of the watch and was the appellant in this case.

Like all the names of the parties involved, his name is given in code form in the Swiss legal documents, with only some of the identities possible to determine.

It was not possible for Reuters to contact his lawyer since their identity is also censored.

Court documents show the watch changed hands and countries several times after being taken by Ono's Turkish chauffeur in 2006. He claimed he had Ono's consent to take the watch.

Once in Turkey, the watch changed hands again in 2010 before being sold to a German auction house who sold it to the Italian national living in China.

Ono only discovered the watch had been stolen in 2014 after a Geneva-based company, commissioned by the Italian to appraise its value, tipped off her lawyer.

The watch is currently being held for safekeeping in Geneva by the lawyer of the appellant, Swiss court documents show, and it was not immediately clear when or if it would be returned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
