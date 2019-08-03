Woman, daughter crushed by train while chasing thief

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:58 IST

A woman and her daughter were killed when they fell off the Trivandrum Express while chasing a thief who stole their bag, near Vrindavan road station in Mathura in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased, from Durgapur in West Bengal, had boarded the train at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi and were travelling to Kota city. The woman’s son, who was accompanying them, was sleeping and came to know about the tragedy only when other passengers woke him up.

Meena Devi, 45 along with her daughter Manisha, 21 and son Aakash, 23 from West Bengal was travelling in Ernakulum-bound Trivandrum Express and were going to Kota when the mishap happened,” said Jogender Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Railways, Agra region.

“According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified criminal took Meena’s bag, pulled the chain and jumped from the slowed down train at about 4 am. The woman, who woke up, chased the thief. She was followed by Manisha but while the thief escaped, the women came under a train after falling from it,” Kumar said.

“Meena was found dead on the spot while the injured Manisha was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. We are yet to know the valuables in the bag that was stolen,” he said.

“Both the bodies have been sent for post mortem. It is yet not clear whether the women were crushed by Trivandrum Express or Sampark Kranti Express that passed from the nearby track at that time,” Kumar said.

Kumar said a case has been registered at GRP Mathura by Aakash against an unidentified accused and two teams have been constituted to work out the case.

According to Aakash he, along with his mother and sister, had boarded the train at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“We were going to Kota for admission of Manisha in a coaching institute there when the tragedy happened,” he said.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 18:31 IST