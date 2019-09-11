In 100 days, the Modi government’s focus, path, reforms and success

analysis

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:24 IST

It is with a sense of great satisfaction that I pen my thoughts on the performance of my government’s first 100 days. Usually termed as the honeymoon period, the public does not expect any major decision-making by the new government.

In fact, in case of a government that has got re-elected, past patterns show its attitude is that now that the elections are over and we have won, we can breathe easy for the next five years and maybe not be too exercised about the task of governance.

However, all that is in the past. This is Narendra Modi – who as prime minister did not take a single break in either his first term in office or since the 2019 elections in his second term. In fact, he told each department to work on a 100-day agenda for the new government, even before the fifth phase of polling was over.

The Narendra Modi government took office with the motto of “nation first”. In the first 100 days, this government has demonstrated, not just its intent to walk the talk, but also its political will to carry out social and economic reforms, which were earlier considered impossible.

The first Parliament session of this new government demonstrated the decisive nature of its leadership. By ending triple talaq soon after the session began, despite stiff opposition, this government has shown its commitment to restoring the honour and dignity of women. The legislation is a strong step towards protecting and empowering Muslim women by ensuring gender justice as enshrined in the Constitution.

The landmark legislation for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, that provides the death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, is another example of this government’s single-minded focus on social reform. India’s children deserve to be safe. They deserve to be protected through a law that deals with sexual assault offenders with an iron hand.

Farmers are at the heart of this government’s progressive development plan. One of the first decisions this government took was to universalise the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and extend its ambit. The expanded scheme enables all farmers to receive Rs 6,000 a year directly into their bank accounts. About 200 million farmers will benefit from the scheme.

By providing an income support of Rs 6,000 to every farmer, and extending pension schemes to labourers, small traders and farmers, Modi 2.0 has tried to help marginalised sections and create a level-playing field. Ayushman Bharat provides Rs 5 lakh per family to 500 million people. It has ensured their health needs are met so that, together, the youth and the poor can unleash the country’s vast human resource strength to shape a new India. This would be an India that can certainly achieve the target of a $5 trillion economy.

While the Opposition may accuse our government of raising the expectations of 1.3 billion people, we take pride in doing so. Modi 2.0 aims to unleash the energy of new India by setting fresh milestones, goals and deliverables by bringing about a transformational shift that will ensure that India surges ahead as a global superpower.

To that end, our government has a three-pronged strategy. One, harnessing India’s human resource potential. Two, weeding out corruption through a clean-up action. And, three, an infrastructure push.

We know that corruption is one of the biggest obstacles in the way of progress. Modi 1.0 provided a clean government and Modi 2.0 has set goals to target the corrupt. Powerful bureaucrats, who had been so far untouched by anti-corruption laws, and those who built fortunes, are being ousted. People who looted government exchequer are behind bars. Operation clean-up is underway and it will be a catalyst to unleash India’s economic potential.

As we start delivering on our promises, the strong presence of India at all global multilateral platforms like G-7, G-20, BRICS and the United Nations is a reflection of India gaining in stature. New Delhi is no more a mere spectator or a follower but a global leader--be it in environment protection, carbon emissions, trade talks or power balance.

With Chandrayaan-2, India has made unprecedented strides in space. Indigenous research and development by our scientists has made us proud. With this, India has become the fourth nation to enter the club of space superpowers.

Like Chandrayaan-2, the first 100 days of the Modi 2.0 government are a reflection of an aspirational India, which is confident of reaching its full potential under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He has provided a nirnayak sarkar (decisive government) which will ensure sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. (We will carry everyone with us and leave no one behind).

Harsimrat Kaur Badal is Union minister of food processing industries

