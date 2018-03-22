8th Theatre Olympics: 25,000 artists, 450 shows, 250 youth forum shows, and more!

Theatre lovers in Delhi have all the reasons to rejoice these days, thanks to the ongoing 8th Theatre Olympics in the city. Organised by National School of Drama (NSD) and Ministry of Culture, the festival’s theme this year is: Flag of friendship — an attempt at bridging borders and bringing together different cultures. And taking part in the coveted event will be artists from India and abroad.

It’s a matter of great pride for us because this is a very grand event that will put Indian theatre on the world map — Waman Kendre, director, NSD

“It is for the first time that we (India) are hosting the Theatre Olympics. It’s a matter of great pride for us because this is a very grand event that will put Indian theatre on the world map,” says Waman Kendre, director, NSD. “About 90-95 shows will be staged by international artists in over 15 cities, including Delhi. So there’ll be a major exchange of theatrical knowledge and talent,” he adds.

With 25,000 participating artists from across the globe, there are 450 shows, 600 ambience performances and 250 youth forum shows in total at the fest. Some of these acts will be movement theatre format and contemporary dance shows.

“Our production, Bhinna Vinyasa, has no spoken word — it’s a movement theatre show. And it’s a celebrated performance that explores the theme of migration. Not just physical but metaphysical. We looked at how humanity has been migrating over centuries, and thought of exploring what is it that prompts someone to leave the familiar for the unfamiliar,” says playwright Jayachandran Palazhy.

The dance group Aangika presented five acts of Mayur Bhanj Chhau.

“We will be presenting stories of various characters through five acts of Mayur Bhanj Chhau,” says Sadashiv Pradhan, director of the group, Aangika. “Through one act, there will be depiction of Lord Shiva as Nataraja. Through another, we’ll show the eternal love relationship between the lily and the moon; and guru Dronacharya’s chakravyuha in the last,” he adds.

Plays to be staged include adaptations of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar and Taming of the Shrew, and Kasai Bada by director Abhishek Pandit.

Catch it live What: 8th Theatre Olympics

Where: NSD; Kamani Auditorium; The Little Theatre Group (LTG); Shri Ram Centre, New Delhi

On till: April 8

Timing: 2pm onwards

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue Line and Violet Line

Speaking about the impact of the fest, Pandit says, “There is no theatre audience or culture in our home town, Azamgarh, so getting to perform at such a grand platform is a major confidence boost for all of us. Gharwaalo ko bhi lagta hai kuch toh career hai. Aur gaon mein toh aisa mahaul hai jaise koi tyohaar ho (Our family members now understand our career. And everyone in the village is celebrating like it’s festive season).”