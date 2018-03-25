Are you fascinated by bugs? You will love this new insect museum in Tamil Nadu

An insect museum with state-of-the-art amenities will be inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on March 26.

Established at the Department of Agricultural Entomology, at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the museum features preserved specimens, live specimens in different developmental stages, besides displaying images, videos and models on their unique behaviour, habits and habitats.

The uniqueness of the museum is visible in the lobby, which depicts the theme, Bugs are kings, while the exhibiting area comprises seven radial walls (bay) on the right side and an undivided wall on the left side, it said. Three touch-screen facilities for access to information on insect trivia, and insect records have been provided.

In addition, the museum has a souvenir shop and a mini-auditorium to screen movies and documentary films on insects, it added. A ramp for the differently-abled has been erected at the museum, which is also equipped with an electronic ticketing facility.

